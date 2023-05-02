Attack by Israeli Forces in the West Bank, One Palestinian Killed and Eight Injured

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 1, 2023

By Palestinow

Israeli occupation forces firing teargas at Palestinians in West Bank (photo from archive).

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian teen and injured several people in a military raid in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday morning.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 17-year-old Muhammad Kamal al-Lada’a was fatally shot in the head and six others were wounded amid clashes with Israeli occupation soldiers, including three listed in serious condition.

Jibril Al-Lada’a, Palestinian teen killed by IOF on Monday (May 1) in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp.

Footage published by Palestinian media showed a convoy of military vehicles entering the camp.

Media coverage: Footage documenting the Israeli military raid on Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho earlier this morning. The deadly raid resulted in the murder of yet another Palestinian and the injury of five others. pic.twitter.com/e1NZl4mNPH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 1, 2023



Israeli occupation forces confirmed the raid, with Israeli media reporting similar casualties.

The latest raid raised to 96 the number of Palestinian martyred by Israeli occupation forces since the start of 2023.

In separate overnight raids in other areas of the West Bank, the IOF said troops detained 15 Palestinians.

The occupation military said troops also seized an M-16 firearm and other military equipment in Bethlehem. The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 20-year-old was shot in the chest and hand by soldiers, and was listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Zionist settlers went ahead with provocative incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem). Backed by occupation forces, Zionist settlers broke into the courtyards of the holy compound.

Media coverage: “Colonial Israeli settlers break into the courtyards of Jerusalem’s #Al_Aqsa Mosque compound this morning.”



pic.twitter.com/iksbugIjJn — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) May 1, 2023

BREAKING: Army-backed groups of extremist Israeli settlers are trying to storm the Palestinian village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, right now. pic.twitter.com/PB6f1puNjT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 1, 2023

Elsewhere in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, dozens of Zionist settlers were preparing to storm the town, backed by occupation forces.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Al-Quds Aqabat Jabr Israel Jericho Palestine

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, IOF, Settlers Attacks, Ziomedia |