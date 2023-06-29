Israeli Task Force to Probe Ex-PM Barak, Ex-lawmaker for Incitement over Judicial Overhaul

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 28, 2023

Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak (photo from archive).

An official task force will investigate former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, and another past lawmaker Yair Golan, for alleged incitement through calls for anti-government protest, Israeli media reported.

The former left-wing parliament members “have used their status to urge aggressive uprising against the right-wing government’s judicial reform,” according to i24NEWS. Golan went so far as to openly call for illegal actions to be used, saying it will save Israel’s democracy.

So-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will reportedly set up the task force, according to Ynet, there will be representatives of the police, the Shin Bet security agency, the military and the National Cyber Directorate. Based on its investigation, Channel 12 said prosecutors will be instructed to either pursue or drop the case.

Speaking on Channel 12, Golan said “let them investigate whoever they want to investigate.” He stated “civil revolt is not an exaggeration,” and added, “we have to fight for democracy.”

Before that, he spoke on Kan “calling here, within a reasonable framework and without resorting to violence – to do illegal things as well,” citing that “in the fight for democracy, you have to do non-violent things that are on the fringes of the law – there is no choice but to do it.”

Source: Israeli media

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: channel 12, Ehud Barak, Israel “judicial reform”, Itamar Ben Gvir |