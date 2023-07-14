Video| Al-Manar Recalls 2006 “Operation Truthful Promise”

 July 13, 2023

Israeli vehicle hit by Hezbollah fighters during “Operation Truthful Promise” on July 12 2006

Al-Manar is reposting a video of the “Operation Truthful Promise” which took place on July 2006 in the southern border town of Ayta Al-Shaab. The Hezbollah’s cross-border operation led to the killing of 3 Israelis and the capture of 2 others in a bid to hold prisoner swap with the Israeli occupation.

It was followed by a brutal 33-day war on Lebanon that witnessed heroic confrontations with resistance fighters, unprecedented popular steadfastness and firm stances by the patriotic Lebanese officials.

At 9:05 (Beirut time) on Wednesday, July 12, 2006, resistance fighters fired a rocket at an Israeli armored vehicle, in an operation overseen by Hezbollah top military commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh.

The video below, released by Hezbollah Military Media, shows scene of the operation.

It was dubbed “Operation Truthful Promise” in reference to Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s promise to free Lebanese prisoners at Israeli jails, on top of whom are Samir Al-Kuntar, the longest-serving Arab prisoner by Israeli occupation.

Al-Kuntar was released, among others, later on July 2008 in an indirect prisoner swap deal.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

