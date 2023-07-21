27 Seconds of Horror in ‘Israel’: What if Hezbollah Sniper Opened Fire at Halevi? (Video)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 20, 2023

Al-Manar TV correspondent in South Lebanon, Ali Shoeib, posted via Twitter a video that shows the Israeli chief of staff Herzi Halevi, accompanied by the commanders of the northern region as well as Galilee and the eastern sector. inspecting Al-Abbad site off Houla town.

Channel 14 reporter Noam Amir considered that the 27-month span, which Halevi dared to spend in the border area, was enough to a mortal combat to ‘Israel’.

Channel 12 correspondent Shai Levi said that all the problems of the Israeli army appeared in one video.

The Zionist settlers also commented on the video, harshly criticizing the government and army and wondering what if one of Hezbollah snipers was there to open fire at Halevi.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

