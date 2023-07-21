Lebanon Constructs Road Linking Kfarshuba to Occupied Shebaa Farms in Response to Israeli Provocations

Al-Manar TV correspondent in South Lebanon, Ali Shoeib, reported on Thursday that the locals in Kfarshuba town constructed a sandy road that links the area to the occupied Shebaa farms.
The Israeli enemy had erected a cement fence on the withdrawal line, rejected by Lebanon which confirms that Kfarshuba hills are occupied by the Zionist troops.
The Lebanese move of constructing a road behind the withdrawal line comes in the context of showing insistence on regaining the occupied territories.
Al-Manar reporter indicated that the enemy forces fired smoke bombs which fell within the occupied territories, adding that the Lebanese military units were commanded to respond to the Zionist gas bombs similarly.
