Memorandum Creating De-Escalation Zones in Syria

Posted on by michaellee2009

By Stephen Lendman

May 06, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – The agreement reached by Russia, Iran and Turkey, created four de-escalation zones effective May 5, prohibiting ground and aerial operations by all parties.

Washington isn’t part of the agreement, the fly in the ointment, likely undermining it because it wants endless war and regime change, not diplomatic resolution.

The Pentagon supports halting all aerial operations except its own, saying it’ll continue combating ISIS, the scourge it supports – pretending otherwise, fooling no one.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, its chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford discussed the de-escalation plan by phone.

US agreements aren’t worth the paper they’re written on or verbal commitments made. Following their discussion, a Russian Defense Ministry statement left unexplained what Dunford may or may not have said about Moscow’s de-escalation plan.

It takes a giant leap of faith to think US policy will turn a new leaf in Syria, what it rejects in all its war theaters – seeking conflict resolution, ceasing support for ISIS and other terrorist groups, along with cooperating with Russia in combating them.

Below is the memorandum agreed to by Russia, Iran and Turkey on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria – as it appears on Russia’s Foreign Ministry web site.

It’s represents a forthright commitment by Moscow and Tehran. Turkey is consistently unreliable. Washington and its other rogue allies can never be trusted.

“Memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic

The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the observance of the ceasefire regime in the Syrian Arab Republic (hereinafter referred to as “Guarantors”):

— guided by the provisions of UNSC resolution 2254 (2015);

— reaffirming their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic;

— expressing their determination to decrease the level of military tensions and to provide for the security of civilians in the Syrian Arab Republic, have agreed on the following.

the following de-escalation areas shall be created with the aim to put a prompt end to violence, improve the humanitarian situation and create favorable conditions to advance political settlement of the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic:

— Idlib province and certain parts of the neighbouring provinces (Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces);

— certain parts in the north of Homs province;

— in eastern Ghouta;

— certain parts of southern Syria (Deraa and Al-Quneitra provinces).

The creation of the de-escalation areas and security zones is a temporary measure, the duration of which will initially be 6 months and will be automatically extended on the basis of consensus of the Guarantors.

Within the lines of the de-escalation areas:

— hostilities between the conflicting parties (the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the armed opposition groups that have joined and will join the ceasefire regime) with the use of any kinds of weapons, including aerial assets, shall be ceased;

— rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access shall be provided;

— conditions to deliver medical aid to local population and to meet basic needs of civilians shall be created;

— measures to restore basic infrastructure facilities, starting with water supply and electricity distribution networks, shall be taken;

— conditions for the safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons shall be created.

Along the lines of the de-escalation areas, security zones shall be established in order to prevent incidents and military confrontations between the conflicting parties. The security zones shall include:

— Checkpoints to ensure unhindered movement of unarmed civilians and delivery of humanitarian assistance as well as to facilitate economic activities;

— Observation posts to ensure compliance with the provisions of the ceasefire regime.

The functioning of the checkpoints and observation posts as well as the administration of the security zones shall be ensured by the forces of the Guarantors by consensus. Third parties might be deployed, if necessary, by consensus of the Guarantors.

The Guarantors shall:

— take all necessary measures to ensure the fulfillment by the conflicting parties of the ceasefire regime;

— take all necessary measures to continue the fight against DAESH/ISIL, Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda or DAESH/ISIL as designated by the UN Security Council within and outside the de-escalation areas;

— continue efforts to include in the ceasefire regime armed opposition groups that have not yet joined the ceasefire regime.

The Guarantors shall in 2 weeks after signing the Memorandum form a Joint working group on de-escalation (hereinafter referred to as the “Joint Working Group”) composed of their authorized representatives in order to delineate the lines of the de-escalation areas and security zones as well as to resolve other operational and technical issues related to the implementation of the Memorandum.

The Guarantors shall take steps to complete by 4 June 2017 the preparation of the maps of the de-escalation areas and security zones and to separate the armed opposition groups from the terrorist groups mentioned in para.5 of the Memorandum.

The Joint Working Group shall prepare by the above-mentioned date the maps of the de-escalation areas and security zones to be agreed by consensus of the Guarantors as well as the draft Regulation of the Joint Working Group.

The Joint Working Group shall report on its activities to the high-level international meetings on Syria held in Astana.

The present Memorandum enters into force the next day after its signing.

Done in Astana, 4 May 2017 in three copies in English, having equal legal force.

Signatures

Islamic Republic of Iran Russian Federation Republic of Turkey



Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net – His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html – Visit his blog site at www.sjlendman.blogspot.com .

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House.

PREVIOUS POSTS

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Iran, ISIL, No Fly zone, Russia, Stephen Lendman, Syrian Army, Turkey, UNSC, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Homs, Idlib |