Total disregard for International Law: US Says “We Fly Where We Want in Syria”

US Says We Fly Where We Want in Syria

Washington, Pentagon. The US has responded to Russia’s creation of “no fly zones” in Syria by indicating the US will fly “wherever it wants” and “whenever it pleases” according to Pentagon spokespersons.

The Coalition forces headed by the US will strike at the Islamic State anywhere in Syria, including in the security zones established by Russia, Turkey and Iran, In Russian news agency reports citing a Pentagon representative.

Earlier, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on the establishment of security zones in Syria. According to the memorandum, check points and observation centers will be established along the borders of these security zones. The zones exclude aircraft from hostile action.

When answering the question whether the Coalition will stop the flights over these security zones, the Pentagon official said that the Coalition will carry on with its operations as usual, with no regard for Russia’s plans to end air strikes in the region.

“The Coalition will continue to strike ISIS, wherever they operate, to make sure they have no safe retreat,” the official stated, answering the question whether the US was prepared to cease the flights over these security zones in Syria.

She added that she would not go into the details of how such work was carried out “in the complex and busy military situation in Syria”.

Russian officials have also indicated that the flights of the Western Coalition aircraft will not be allowed over the security zones.

“The flights of the Coalition aircraft in the zones of de-escalation in Syria will not be permitted, as the guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran) will closely monitor all activities in those areas,” said Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian President’s special envoy and Russian Chief Negotiator on Syria in Astana.

