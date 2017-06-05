Why Does Trump Still Refuse to Expose Obama?

Posted on by michaellee2009

Trump lied to say that Obama had a fake birth certificate, but Trump never attacked Obama for what were Obama’s real crimes. America’s press let him get away with it (of course, they pointed out Trump’s lie, but they protected Obama, just as Trump did, against exposure on that President’s real crimes); so, here are some of the facts that the U.S. press (and Trump) still hide about Obama (because hiding them is essential to the U.S. aristocracy’s agenda — shared by both its Republicans and its Democrats):

On March 23rd, Gallup headlined «South Sudan, Haiti and Ukraine Lead World in Suffering», and the Ukrainian part of that can unquestionably be laid at the feet of Obama, who in February 2014 imposed upon Ukraine a very bloody coup (see it here), which he and his press misrepresented (and still misrepresent) as being (and still represent as having been) a ‘democratic revolution’, but was nothing of the sort, and actually was instead the start of the Ukrainian dictatorship and the hell that has since destroyed that country, and brought the people there into such misery, it’s now by far the worst in Europe, and nearly tied with the worst in the entire world.

America’s criminal ‘news’ media never even reported the coup, nor that in 2011 the Obama regime began planning for a coup in Ukraine, and that by 1 March 2013 they started organizing it inside the U.S. Embassy there, and that they hired members of Ukraine’s two racist-fascist, or nazi, political parties, Right Sector and Svoboda (which latter had been called the Social Nationalist Party of Ukraine until the CIA advised them to change it to Freedom Party, or «Svoboda» instead), and that in February 2014 they did it (and here’s the 4 February 2014 phone call instructing the U.S. Ambassador whom to place in charge of the new regime when the coup will be completed), under the cover of authentic anti-corruption demonstrations that the Embassy organized on the Maidan Square in Kiev, demonstrations that the criminal U.S. ‘news’ media misrepresented as ‘democracy demonstrations,’ though Ukraine already had democracy (but still lots of corruption, even more than today’s U.S. does, and the pontificating Obama said he was trying to end Ukraine’s corruption — which instead actually soared after his coup there). The head of the ‘private CIA’ firm Stratfor said it was «the most blatant coup in history» but he couldn’t say that to Americans, because he knows that our press is just a mouthpiece for the regime (just like it was during the lead-up to George W. Bush’s equally unprovoked invasion of Iraq — for which America’s ‘news’ media suffered likewise no penalties). When subsequently accused by neocons for his having said this, his response was «I told the business journal Kommersant that if the US were behind a coup in Kiev, it would have been the most blatant coup in history,» but he was lying to say this, because, as I pointed out when writing about that rejoinder of his, he had, in fact, made quite clear in his Kommersant interview, that it was, in his view «the most blatant coup in history,» no conditionals on that.

Everybody knows what Obama, and Clinton, and Sarkozy, did to Libya — in their zeal to eliminate yet another nation’s leader who was friendly toward Russia (Muammar Gaddafi), they turned one of the highest-living-standard nations in Africa into a failed state and huge source of refugees (as well as of weapons that the Clinton State Department transferred to the jihadists in Syria to bring down Bashar al-Assad, another ally of Russia) — but the ‘news’ media have continued to hide what Obama (assisted by America’s European allies, especially Poland and Netherlands, and also by America’s apartheid Middle Eastern ally, Israel) did to Ukraine.

And now read this. Here we have the journal The National Interest, which was founded by Irving Kristol, the founder of neoconservatism and therefore the intellectual source for Victoria Nuland and the others whom Obama appointed to run the coup in Ukraine, and even that journal now is publishing the fact that the result of that coup is bad. But, of course, no one, including that publication, is damning, nor even blaming, Obama for destroying Ukraine — which he did.

And then, too, Obama pressed for and (with his colleagues in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and UAE) achieved the destruction of Syria. Clearly, he did more harm than perhaps any President in U.S. history (though each of the two Bushes is a competitor with him for that title).

Why are these things kept secret — even by Trump, who pretends to be Obama’s opposite? The answer is tragically obvious.

