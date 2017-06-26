A rare opportunity: World Peace Trio in the UK

Posted on by samivesusu

June 23, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Tue 4th July, World Peace Trio at the Vortex Jazz Club, London

Wed 5th July, World Peace Trio Ropetackle Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea

With the drums of war beating and peace feeling more and more like an exotic dream, the World Peace Trio bridges the divide. Indonesian piano maestro Dwiki Dharmawan, Oud star Kamal Musallam (Palestine-Jordan) and woodwind virtuoso Gilad Atzmon have united to give beauty a new transforming meaning. Three world class musicians have united to make peace and harmony into a new poetic reality and totally new sound. Gamelan, Andalusian, the Orient blend into inspirational waves of fresh improvisational spirit.

Don’t miss…

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gilad Atzmon, UK, WAR, World Peace |