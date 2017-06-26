The Waterholes in Syria Are Dry: U.S. and Israel Seek to Drink at the Mirage00

The successful military preparations now being made by allied forces of Iran, Syria, Iraq and Russia for a potential major confrontation to finish off ISIL (Daesh, ISIS, IS…) means the American caliphate’s days in the Levant are numbered.

ISIL days are numbered and a terrible implosion is not coming. There is no more middle ground. It is one or the other. The foreign-backed goons had their days – their patrons too:

– The Israeli army is in regular contact with terrorist groups, and has been providing them with growing amounts of aid over the course of the regime-change war in Syria – not just providing medical aid to the wounded, but also giving them weapons, food, fuel, and money to pay their fighters’ salaries. It’s gotten so prevalent these days. The UN Observer Force in Syria is a bit less upbeat about that, saying Israel’s interaction with the terrorists has been growing precipitously in recent months. And the reason? The regime changers are losing the war and they are at the end of their rope.

– A growing number of US attacks targeting the Syrian government and its allies are a sign that the United States is desperate too. Its direct military involvement in the war is widening, and nothing is so indicative of this than the recent US downing of a Syrian Su-22 bomber. As a matter of policy, the US has officially supported the idea of regime change throughout the war, though up until very recently, their military involvement had been all but apparently focused on attacking ISIL forces, with some strikes against civilians as well.

– Desperation looms. The US support for regime change is no longer limited to CIA arms supplying schemes for terrorists. This no longer conflicts with the Pentagon regime’s military operations focusing on fighting against the Syrian government and allies. They are now on the frontline of the war for regime change. The sudden military involvement in attacking Syrian government forces does make the US agenda simpler: They no longer depend on their ISIL and Al-Qaeda foot soldiers.

– Iran and Russia are in the know. Iran has just launched missile strikes against America’s terror proxies to avenge terror attacks in Tehran on June 7. In a move that appears to have been directly precipitated by Russia’s warning about US warplanes being treated as “targets”, Central Command (Centcom) has also announced that they are repositioning US aircraft that are deployed inside Syria. This directly draws a link between this and Russia’s own threats, which followed the US shooting down a Syrian military aircraft, and amounted to warning the US to keep its planes out of all parts of Syria. In conceding the move Centcom has effectively conceded that its move is Russia related.

– With the US increasingly shifting its aerial focus to attacking allied forces, instead of ISIL, the risk is growing substantially, as Russia’s comments make it clear they don’t intend to let the US attack Syrian government targets with impunity. The same is true about Iran’s missile strikes. They are having none of it. They also want a straightforward win against terrorists in Syria – after Iraq’s Mosul is fully liberated. No wonder the US is looking to reestablish its hotline with the Russian military. The hotline is meant to prevent US and Russian military forces getting into accidental conflict with one another.

All this and more go hand in hand, of course, as a reduction of communication means the regional and trans-regional parties involved in the war are going their separate ways. Washington and company know they are losing the war. Iran, Syria, Russia and Iraq know they are winning the war. Iraq is also winning the war. Its top officials have just made a surprise visit to Tehran to meet with Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and a host of other senior officials. Does this mean they know something we don’t know? That is likely the reason because they also keep telling us that Mosul will be liberated soon.

It’s the reason why the US, which has long downplayed the de-confliction efforts in Syria, suddenly see it as important to preserve. It also explains why following Russia’s warning that US-coalition warplanes that stray outside of certain parts of Syria will be considered targets for their air defense, Australia has totally halted air operations inside Syria as a “precautionary move.”

As is, Iranian, Russian, and American military forces are all involved in the Syrian war, and all with differing agendas. They have all increased their involvement, their fights have become less separated.

The US is risking global security for its regime change agenda in Syria and inciting hawkish dictators in Riyadh to move on with more beligerency and warmongering in the region.