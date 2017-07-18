America and Israel versus the axis of resistance The red line between the psychological climax and the psychological warfare أميركا و«إسرائيل» مقابل محور المقاومة: الخط الأحمر بين العقدة النفسية والحرب النفسية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

يوليو 17, 2017

In two successive US decades there was “the red line” term during the mandate of the former US President Barack Obama; it was revived in the era of the current President Donald Trump. The intention is not “the red line” which is often a US Hollywood made, because the goal is the concept of the red line itself. The superpower is the one which proves in every arena in which it attends as a player that it confines the other players by drawing rules of engagement, and expresses the prestige of the position by announcing a red line. Whenever the superpower is strong, its red line will be related to public issues of collisions where there is no way to build them on accusations. As the red line which the current president has inherited from his predecessor and which is related to the accusation of using the chemical weapons which will remain an accusation if it is not proved by an independent fair investigation, as long as it was proven that Washington is escaping from the serious Russian demands to cooperate in carrying it out. Thus the question becomes why did not Washington draw a red line at Aleppo’s gates and say that the entry of the Syrian army to Aleppo is a red line, as Israel which draws a similar red line entitled transferring shipments of imbalance weapons to Hezbollah. The reports of its intelligence disclosed it by asking why we never heard of a raid targeting shipments of weapons after crossing the Syrian borders to Lebanon, and the red line remained in Syria, so is Israel is subject to a red line drawn by Hezbollah that prevents it from hitting targets in Lebanon for fear of war?

In every struggle America and Israel got accustomed to put the rules of war to nominate them by drawing red lines. It seemed that in the Syrian war these lines have faded and in need of what is like the myths to preserve their dialectical equations. While in fact, it is clear that the forces which Washington and Tel Aviv want to protect are defeated and faded. The involvement of Hezbollah in the war on Syria can be considered in itself an Israeli red line once Israel realized that at least there is no feasibility to bet on exhausting Hezbollah in this war. Since the war of Quseir in 2013 it was proven that it is an added value that will change the course of war which was planned to be prolonged if the overthrowing of Syria was unavailable where Washington and Israel play a pivotal role. But neither Israel which saw that its dream is fading dared to say that the presence of Hezbollah in Syria is red line, nor Washington dared. The same thing is applied on the arrival of the Russian and the Iranian forces and other allies. So the dream faded and was the search for the term” the red line”. Perhaps one day we will wake up and hear Trump saying that the departure of the Syrian President not his staying is red line, only to say to his Defense Minister on the next day as he did with the threats of the accusation of using chemical weapons that it seems that the Syrian President has taken our warnings into account, or Netanyahu will say that the withdrawal of Hezbollah from Syria and not its staying in it is a red line and say that our threats were effective because we protected the red line.

When the usage of the chemical weapons was announced as a red line the US intelligence was working to use them in Benghazi in Libya where the Sarin gas was given to Al Nusra front and the Turkish consultants to be used in Ghouta, under the plea that transcending the red line is a justification for a strike that changes the balances and makes the armed groups take the lead, as said by the US reports about the fabricated plan to strike in the era of Obama, but the Russian and the Iranian response were to say that this strike will turn into a comprehensive war, so it was overlooked. This is known by Trump who complained from his predecessor Obama who was accused of negligence to preserve the red line, so Trump showed his ability to protect it by making what is similar to what has happened during the era of Obama by heading a strike that does not like the one intended by Obama, in order to say that we have protected the red line, but he and his administration for the first time have identified the realistic red line that is related to the courses of war when they announced that the convergence of the Syrian army and the Popular Crowd on the Syrian-Iraqi borders is a red line, but this red line has been violated.

The new chemical game announced by America seems as a cure to the mistake of the fall of the red line and the disclosure of the elements of the US weakness by returning to the imaginary red line, and the threating on its basis, after the red line has been turned from the psychological warfare into a psychological climax, the same has happened to the Israeli whose his leaders talked about a preemptive war according to the theory of the Israeli intelligence which says that the wars with Hezbollah were all bad, and the comparison was between a bad and a worse war. Israel has no ability whatever it does to avoid the missiles of Hezbollah in a state of war after the missiles have covered all the geography which is subject to occupation, its facilities and defenses, because they can achieve accurate casualties, massive destruction, and unbearable losses. Therefore the leaders of the entity of the occupation discovered that they drew the new red line for the growing strength of Hezbollah by wavering of a preemptive war that is occurrence needs information and facts as the ones that have the impacts of the psychological warfare on the Israeli public and which deterred it from the idea of war, so the leaders of the occupation drew a new red line by saying at the spokesman of the official of the internal front that it is not allowed to think of war because we do cannot bear it.

The red line has become a psychological climax after it was a real war and then it turned gradually into a psychological warfare. But at the same time there is who is drawing the red line in the field. The leaders of the Popular Crowd say that we have opened Baghdad-Damascus road , and it will not be closed. The Syrian deputy- Foreign Minister Faial Mekdad says that this time the response will be different if there is an American aggression, we hope that the Americans take our warnings into considerations. Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah adds to the Israeli considerations about targeting the depth and the reverse ground incursion, the coming of hundreds of thousands to fight Israel.

About the psychological warfare Maariv newspaper published a report about the Faculty of Public Speaking Education, it is an academic college in Tel Aviv for the graduation of political leaders, journalists, and economists, it says that the speeches of Al-Sayyed Nasrollah have a special semester that includes an explanation of the gradual strategic media superiority of Al Sayyed’s words and his psychological warfare, and how Al Sayyed built his words on honesty even in cases where the facts are painful, contrary to the Israeli leaders who often publish incorrect information within their psychological warfare or they hide important and real information. After Al Sayyed has been acquired the feature of honesty he got the confidence feature, if he promised he fulfilled and if he threatened he carried out, and what he announced as steps he will surely do. So he built the confidence which has become credibility. This report cites examples as destroying the battleship Saer on air, his dealing with the file of the captives. On the other hand the leaders of the occupation announce their intentions and goals that cannot be fulfilled, promises that cannot be come true, and threats that cannot be implemented. This semester includes an analysis of how the honesty turns into credibility, how to link the ratified elements with the hypotheses which cannot be tested in order to build a psychological deterrence system which is the basis of the psychological warfare. The Israeli words approve the facts of what Hezbollah possess as missile capacity and destruction ability, so it is enough that Al Sayyed indicates to the hypothesis of bombarding Dimona or the ammonia stocks to cause panic to the Israelis.

The US-Israeli war is a red line drawn up by the forces and the governments in the axis of the resistance and their allies at their forefront Russia. What is going on as drawing assumptive red lines is just an escape from the recognition of committing to the original red line not an American- Israeli war. Therefore the difference is big between the red line in the psychological warfare and the red line which it turns into a psychological climax.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

