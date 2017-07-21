Hezbollah blamed for spread of Captagon within Syria, despite total absence of evidence

How did the Economist document its statement that Hizbullah is involved in drug smuggling? I will tell you. (Research standards of Institute of Middle East Studies at GWU)

Of course, the journalism of the Economist, especially on the Middle East, has been steadily deteriorating over the years. Its correspondent in Beirut is now indistinguishable form other Western correspondents in Beirut (which was not the case a decade or more ago). Look at this article which blames the drug smuggling of Captagon to Hizbullah: “But an investigation by the Institute for Middle East Studies at George Washington University concluded in 2015 that the only faction systematically involved in producing the drug was Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese militia.” Investigation, here is the paper cry the GWU’s Institute of Middle East Studies.

There is no investigating whatsoever, and the paper merely cites previously published material, which in turn did not "inevestigate" the matter and did not cite one credible source. Here is what the Institute of Middle East Studies cite: "Elizabeth Picard's chapter on the political economy of Lebanon during and post-civil war provide a relatively clear and concise background on the relationship between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, as well as a description of Hezbollah's record of involvement with the drug economy.57 A joint article by Boaz Ganor and Miri Wernli takes this history and brings it to the present issue of Captagon, connecting Hezbollah's activities in the Bekaa Valley with production of the drug in the region following the 2006 war with Israel ."