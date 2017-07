Hezbollah blamed for spread of Captagon within Syria, despite total absence of evidence

P

While no direct connection between Hezbollah and Captagon within Syria has been uncovered

there is a high probability that Hezbollah is one of the major Captagon producers and traffickers

c

ombined with their prolific involvement in the country’s civil war

icard does not in turn one source of her chapter the book edited by Steve Hydemann, War, Institutions, and Social Change in the Middle East. She cites the pro-Saudi newspaper, Al-Hayat, and rumors. And I never understand why and how do scholars “investigate” financing of terrorism or matters of drug trade and such. These are issue for lousy journalism and lousy journalism are better suited for this type of writing. And Picard, whose previous work on Lebanon I have respected, talks about some weird association of Hizbullah being involved with a `Alawite party in Tripoli in drug, when that party was closer to Amal Movemnet.But what about the second source cited by the Institute? What about The article by Ganor and Wernli? Here is what the article says about it: “, there is enough correlated evidence to say. Although Hezbollah likely is the major producer and distributor in the area, there is significant evidence suggesting that other actors in the region are producing smaller quantities. Hezbollah has a long history of actively participating in the production and sale of illicit drugs. Hezbollah’s home state, Lebanon, has been both a transit point for drugs moving from the eastern to western markets, as well as a source location for hashish and opium.47…This,, suggests a correlation between this past activity and the current production out of Syria. Additionally, Hezbollah has an established global network and experience in managing the logistics necessary to maintain not only its fighting forces, but its fundraising and humanitarian efforts. Hezbollah’s experience and resources make it the ideal organization to set up and manage the operations necessary for a Captagon enterprise to be successful .” With this we now can know something not only about documentation by the journalism of the Economist but also about the research standards of the George Washington University’s Institute of Middle East Studies. Also, what is striking about this genre of writing about the topic of Hizbullah and drugs is that NONE OF THOSE SOURCES EVER MENTION that Nasrallah personally made speeches against the proliferation of drugs in Shi`ite areas and against Captagon.Having said all that: I am not denying or asserting but merely stating that I have not seen evidence, and I encountered before how lousy Israeli propaganda used to make unfounded allegation that Arafat and the PLO were involved in drugs in Lebanon (when it was the Syrian regime and its intelligence and army who were involved). For a sobering treatment of this issue, read the (journalistic) book by Jonathan V Marshall,published by Stanford UP.