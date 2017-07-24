British protesters hold anti-Israel rallies in London

Hundreds of British people have held a protest in front of the Israeli embassy in London amid rising tensions over Israel’s imposition of restrictive measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

(presstv) — The demonstration on Saturday was organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain, who said they sought to attract attention to Israel’s aggression in Jerusalem.

Some of the protesters were holding placards which read “Save Al-Aqsa” and “Free Palestine,” while some others were shouting anti-Israeli slogans like “Israel is a terror state”, and “Hands-off Al-Aqsa.” They also burned Israeli flags.

Tensions erupted in the occupied territories on July 14, when a fatal shooting happened outside the Haram al-Sharif which Jews call Temple Mount.

Following the incident, Israeli police briefly shut down the al-Aqsa compound and canceled Muslim Friday prayers at the holy site.

However, the compound was reopened on July 16, but with metal detectors and surveillance cameras put up at entrances.

Meanwhile, protesters also gathered to condemn Israel’s actions in Northern Ireland’s Londonderry city.

Over the past few days, 390 Palestinians have been injured and almost 100 hospitalized after being wounded by Israeli live fire or rubber bullet, according to the Red Crescent,

Also, three Palestinians have been killed in street clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem al-Quds and three Israelis in an alleged stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement.

On Saturday, Israeli police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse dozens of stone-throwing Palestinians.

Similar protests have been held in Jordan, Turkey and Malaysia.

Jerusalem al-Quds’ top Muslim cleric, Mohammed Hussein, has said that protests against Israel’s restrictions will continue until the devices are removed.