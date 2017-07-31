On Monday, government forces started clearing the ISIS pocket in the Sabkah area. The crossroad town of Madaan located in about 67 km from the city of Deir Ezzor besieged by ISIS will likely become the next target of the operation. The Bishri Triangle is another high priority target for the advancing government forces. Capturing these sites, the SAA will establish control over the two key road heading to Deir Ezzor from the northwestern direction.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reached the the northern border of the Deir Ezzor Governorate for the first time in several years after liberating three villages near the Islamic State (ISIL) held town of Ma’adan.
Following a tumultuous 24 hours that saw both the government lose more than 40 soldiers during the Islamic State’s counter-offensive near Ghanem Al-‘Ali, the Syrian Arab Army struck against the terrorist forces to reestablish a supply line to the aforementioned town.
Unable to hold their ground, the Islamic State militants were forced to withdraw from Ghanem Al-‘Ali, Al-Rabiyah, and Al-Jabilah after the Syrian Army fractured their main line of defense.
With their forces descending upon Ma’dan, the Syrian Arab Army is looking to seal the southeastern border of Al-Raqqa by forcing the Islamic State out of the aforementioned town along the Euphrates River.
Related Articles
- First Phase Of Arsal Agreement Between Hezbollah And HTS
- Turkish Gendarmes Torture Syrian Youths in Idlib (Video)
- Suicide Bomber Blew Himself Up At HTS-Ahrar al-Sham Meeting In Aleppo Countryside
- ISIS Attacks Tunisian Army Patrol, Reportedly Destroys Armoured Vehicle
- Syria: Russian Navy holds parade in waters off Tartus to mark Navy Day
- Syrian Army’s attack in southeast Raqqa pays off as they score big advance
- Explosion hits jihadists HQ in south Aleppo, casualties reported
- Syrian Army carries out special operation to cutoff ISIL’s supply line to Deir Ezzor Cemetery
- Up close battle footage from the outskirts of ISIL’s last stronghold in Homs
- Ahrar Al-Sham fighters defect to another Islamist group in East Ghouta: report
Filed under: ISIL, Syria, Syrian Army, War on Syria | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Raqqa |
Leave a Reply