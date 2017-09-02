EU energy bills set to rise drastically and it can be traced back to the USA’s coup in Ukraine

Posted on by michaellee2009

SHAKEDOWN: US Forces EU to Pay 50% More for Natural Gas vs Russia

Neither side discloses the price, to avoid political embarrassment, but Russian gas experts have the facts

And 50% is only the cost of the gas. Add in the construction of those expensive terminals and rental of the special tankers, and it gets even worse.

Russian gas costs about $170 per 1000 cubic meters. The Americans charge about $260, or perhaps more, the price is a closely guarded secret.

This Russian news segment is fact-filled, and very interesting. Russia has been building supply capacity to Europe for 10 years, deliberately making itself the no-brainer, low-cost supplier.

After the Ukraine fracas, the US started to bully the Europeans into paying up for more expensive US gas, in the name of ‘energy security’ and the bottom line of Big Oil, that is, Black Gold, Texas T.

Well now its a reality with the first ridiculously over-priced American imports arriving by tanker.

As usual, the Ukraine takes the cake. The price they pay for coal shipped from West Virginia is three times what they could be paying for Donbass coal. And yes, Mama Merkel is paying for that too.

As they do in this segment, the Russians are going to make sure every last European knows they are pathetic dupes and serfs to Uncle Sam.

This is going to get interesting

