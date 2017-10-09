Posted on by michaellee2009

35 Palestinians injured as Israeli forces attack Jerusalem funeral

35 Palestinian protesters were left wounded on Sunday after the Israeli forces aggressively attacked a funeral procession in Occupied Jerusalem.

Reporting from Occupied Jerusalem, a PIC news correspondent said the Israeli forces came down heavily on Palestinians marching in the funeral procession of the Palestinian youth Ali Abu Gharbiya, who drowned on Lake Tiberias (Sea of Galilee) three days after he had gone missing.

Fierce clashes burst out between the heavily-armed Israeli forces and the Palestinian protesters in al-Tour, al-Sawana, and Bab al-Asbat, in Occupied Jerusalem.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 35 mourners and protesters sustained wounds during the clashes, including one in a serious condition after he was hit with a rubber bullet in his eye and sustained an internal head hemorrhage. He was rushed to Hadassah Hospital.

10 wounded people were transferred to the hospital so as to be urgently treated for the wounds inflicted by the attack.

The Israeli soldiers further prevented the mourners from reaching al-Aqsa Mosque to bid the casualty last farewell and sealed off al-Asbat Gate so as to prevent Palestinian youths from joining the funeral.

The Israeli forces attacked the mourners with randomly-discharged waves of teargas canisters, resulting in several suffocation cases.

Sometime later, the occupation soldiers kidnapped a Palestinian young man from the main entrance to the cemetery and tightened military grip in and around the area.

