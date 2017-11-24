Imam Khamenei: Palestine Muslim’s Number One Priority, The Key to Victory

Local Editor

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei pledged that Iran will rush to assist in the battle against the arrogance front wherever necessary.



“We announce it clearly that the Islamic Republic of Iran will offer help when there is a need for partnership in the fight against disbelief and arrogance at any place,” Imam Khamenei said on Thursday, stressing that the country will have no consideration for any party when it comes to such assistance.

The Imam made the comments in a gathering of Muslim clerics and intellectuals visiting Tehran for the International Conference on Lovers of Ahlul Bayt [AS] and the Takfiri Issue.

The Imam also reiterated that Palestine remains the Muslim world’s number one priority, describing it as the key to victory against the enemies of Islam.

“By usurping the Islamic state of Palestine, the front of Kufr [disbelief], arrogance and Zionism has turned it [Palestine] into a base to disrupt security of regional countries,” Imam Khamenei added, calling for concerted action against the “cancerous tumor of ‘Israel’.”

The real blow to the arrogance front will be dealt when Palestine returns to its people, the Imam underscored.

Pointing to the plots the US and Zionist regime have hatched against the Islamic Republic over the past decades, Imam Khamenei said Iran has made great advances despite those hostile measures and has firmly stood against the arrogance front.

As regards the fall of Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] in Syria and Iraq, Imam Khamenei urged vigilance against more US and ‘Israeli’ plots, warning that a new threat like Daesh could emerge in other regions.

Imam Khamenei also emphasized the need for Muslim unity and fraternity, for raising awareness in the Islamic community about foreign divisive plots, and for countering the factors showing hostility to the Muslim world.

More than 500 scholars from 94 countries attended the conference in Tehran to discuss the ways to counter Takfiri and extremist ideologies in the Muslim world.

The ongoing event, held by the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, comes a few days after Daesh was flushed out of its last stronghold in Syria’s AlBukamal. The city’s liberation marked an end to the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate it had declared in 2014.

