Saudi’s “war on terror” is as phony as the USA’s

Posted on by michaellee2009

Saudi Arabia’s Phony “War on Terror”, Leading State Sponsor of ISIS, al-Qaeda, et al

By Stephen Lendman,

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

stephenlendman.org

(Home – Stephen Lendman).

Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

Saudi Arabia is the Arab world’s leading state sponsor of terror. It backs ISIS, al-Qaeda, its al-Nusra offshoot and other terrorist groups – supplying them with weapons (including CWs), munitions, funding and other material support.

Wahhabism in the kingdom is the most extreme form of Islam, calling Shias and other non-Wahhabis “infidels,” encouraging intolerance, supporting terrorism.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki accused Riyadh and Qatar of supporting regional terrorist groups.

Tehran accused Saudi Arabia of sponsoring two terrorist attacks in the Islamic Republic last June, killing 17, wounding dozens, saying individuals responsible belonged to a Wahhabi terrorist network

Days after the incidents, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander General Mohammad Ali Jafari said

“(w)e have precise intelligence showing that unfortunately, Saudi Arabia, in addition to supporting the terrorists, has demanded them to conduct operations in Iran.”

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is no political reformer – just the opposite. He’s cut out of the same cloth as his father and earlier Saudi leaders – ruthless despots, supporting regional terrorist groups, along with committing appalling human rights abuses internally.

MBS saying he’ll “wipe (terrorists from the) face of the earth” belies his full support for what he claimed to oppose. His war on terror is as phony as America’s.

Both countries back the scourge, waging war OF terror against humanity. The Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Military (counterterrorism) Alliance (IMA) is a convenient fiction – fooling no one.

Announced by MBS as Saudi defense minister in December 2015, it’s headquartered in Riyadh – the heart of Islamic terrorism.

Dozens of alliance members support the ruse. In January, Pakistan’s former army chief of staff/retired general Raheel Sharif was named its commander-in-chief.

The alliance isn’t about protecting Muslim countries from its threat. MBS lied, earlier saying the IMA intends coordinating efforts to fight terrorism in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Egypt and Afghanistan, adding:

“There will be international coordination with major powers and international organizations…in terms of operations in Syria and Iraq.”

All IMA member states are Sunni Muslim dominated, majority Shia countries Iran, Iraq and Syria excluded. So is Qatar because of a Gulf states dispute ongoing since last summer.

During an alliance meeting in Riyadh, MBS turned truth on its head, claiming

“(t)oday we start the pursuit of terrorism, and we see its defeat in many facets around, the world especially in Muslim countries.”

“We will continue to fight it until we see its defeat” – not so as long as Saudi Arabia and its rogue allies support the scourge they claim to oppose.

Last week, MBS disgracefully called Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khameni “the new Hitler of the Middle East.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi responded, calling his remark “immature and weak-minded,” adding:

“Now that he has decided to follow the path of famous regional dictators…he should think about their fate as well..” Khamenei called the House of Saud an “accursed tree,” responsible for regional terrorism.

Riyadh continues sponsoring the scourge, the IMA perhaps to provide cover for its destructive agenda.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Arab Zionists, Bandar, ISIL, Saudia, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |