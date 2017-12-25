Stun Grenades, Spitting Rabbis, and Zio-Amigos on Christmas Eve

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Posted on

Above we see Israeli soldiers firing stun grenades and pushing and shoving Palestinians dressed as Santa Clause. This comes coincidentally the same day as Guatemala has announced it will follow the US lead in moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Guatemala is one of the eight states which recently sided with the US in a UN General Assembly vote opposing the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales seems to have a deep affection in his heart for the Jewish state. Morales, who assumed the presidency of the Central American country in January of 2016 and who was awarded an “honorary doctorate” from Hebrew University later that same year, made the announcement of the embassy move in a Facebook post on Christmas Eve:

“Dear people of Guatemala, today I spoke with the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. We discussed the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel. One of the most important topics was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. So I inform you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the respective coordination so that it may be.

God bless you.

Morales made a state visit to Israel in November of 2016 (presumably he didn’t go dressed as Santa Clause), at which time Knesset President Yuli Edelstein hailed the ties between Israel and Guatemala as being “deep and historic.” The JTA at the time panegyrized, “Since entering office in January, President Morales has led the struggle against government corruption in his country.” However, Wikipedia offers a slightly different take on Morales’ stand vis-à-vis corruption:

In January 2017, Morales’ older brother and close adviser Samuel “Sammy” Morales, as well as one of Morales’ sons, José Manuel Morales, were arrested on corruption and money laundering charges.

Wikipedia also describes the Guatamalan president as an “evangelical Christian.” I guess that’s why he signed off his Facebook post with the words “God bless you.”

But perhaps Morales would do well to watch the following video and pay special attention to the story told by Brother Nathanel of the rabbi who spat on a hospital floor upon hearing the name “Jesus” mentioned:

During his visit to Israel last year, Morales got a chance to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu, and it seems the two became close amigos.

“Latin America has always been friendly to Israel, but I think we’re at a position where these relationships can be far, far, far advanced,” Netanyahu is reported to have told him.

Guatamalan President Jimmy Morales met with Benjamin Netanyahu in November of 2016

I wonder who Morales holds in higher esteem, God or Netanyahu?

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, AngloZionist Empire, Jerusalem, Latin America, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Richard Edmondson, Trump, UN, USA |