US-israel-Saudi triangle unable to break will of Iranian people

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Parl. Speaker Special Aide on Intl. Affairs, reacting to the recent protests across the country and foreign interventions, said the triangle of US-Israel-Saudi Arabia will never succeed in breaking the will and spirit of the Iranian nation.

Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, made the remarks in a tweet on Wednesday, adding “Mr. Trump! The Islamic Iran is that powerful and dignified country which eliminated the US-backed ISIL terrorism in the region with the help of its allies.”

“The Islamic Iran is the cradle of democracy and security, not a place for turmoil, terror and division,” he stressed.

The Iranian official’s remarks were in reaction to the support of US, Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia for the escalation of violence and unrest in Iran following six days of public protests in a number of cities over mostly economic issues.