America’s dirty little secret: 42 million people are suffering from hunger, but still plenty of money for more wars

Adding to the hunger crisis are changes taking place at the federal and state levels. Eligibility for benefits from SNAP are tightening for some groups or being slashed completely for others. Most unemployed, able-bodied adults without dependents — often referred to as ABAWDs — are limited to three months of benefits every three years, unless they are working 20 hours per week or participating in a job-training program. During the recession, when unemployment was high and job-training programs were scarce, states were able to request waivers for these work requirements, and many governors did just that.

Now, however, the USDA — the government agency that oversees food stamps programs — reports that more than 40 states will implement the time limits in at least some areas of the state, meaning that millions of people who had been eligible for food stamps no longer are. In fact, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that at least 500,000 to 1 million Americans will have lost food-stamp benefits by the end of this year as the time limits go back into place.

Wisconsin is among the states already operating without a waiver. Lee of Feeding Wisconsin says that his state took a release from the time-limit waiver in 2014 and, as a result, 120,000 ABAWDs lost their food stamp eligibility. The official stance of the state for this move, said Lee, was that “this was the kick in the butt these people needed to get back to work.”

The problem with that argument, he says, is that ABAWDs are often the most marginally employable people to begin with. “Some have physical or mental disabilities that aren’t diagnosed, which makes finding and keeping a job difficult,” Lee explained. Furthermore, often the training that’s provided doesn’t really prepare them for the jobs that are out there.

Other states go beyond the work requirements. Missouri passed a law earlier this year that reduces residents’ participation in SNAP from four to five years, and in Maine, Gov. Paul LePage has threatened to overhaul or completely cease administering the food-stamp program because he believes it is a waste of public money.