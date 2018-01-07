What It’s Like to have Your Home Tear Gassed

(See additional updates below article)

This video apparently shows an Israeli tear gas attack on the Tamimi home in Nabi Saleh that took place back in 2010. The video was uploaded in 2013. The following is from the video description (note the “update” tacked on at the end):

29/1/10: While preparing to interview the Tamimi family in their home during the Nabi Saleh’s weekly protest, a teargas grenade came flying through the window, breaking the glass, and landing in the middle of the living room. The IDF then sprayed Skunk water on the outside of the house, including the exits, and we were all trapped inside. There were about a dozen small children in the home at the time. We all choked on the tear gas, the children were terrified and in shock, the parents couldn’t do anything to protect their kids. Eventually, a Palestinian ambulance arrived and put a ladder up to the second-storey window – at which point the terrified kids had to climb out. It was not the first time the IDF had shot tear gas into the Tamimi home – they were known organizers of the weekly protests against the Israeli settlers who were illegally annexing Nabi Saleh village land. Dec. 2017 Update: Since then, Ahed Tamimi, a relative, has made international headlines for fighting back against Israeli soldiers invading her village, Nabi Saleh. A day after a video of Ahed slapping a soldier after her cousin was shot in the face by the army went viral, Ahed was arrested by the Israeli army. It’s not known how long she will be in jail. She is 16 years old.

This apparently is the sort of thing the young Ahed Tamimi grew up with. A little bit about the history of the Tamimi family is included in a post published today at Truthout:

In 2011, Ahed Tamimi was 10-years-old when Israeli soldiers arrested her father and charged him with the crime of organizing weekly demonstrations in their village to oppose the theft of its land for the benefit of a neighboring Israeli settlement. It would be 13 months before he was released and she would see her father again. That same year, Israeli soldiers shot Mustafa Tamimi, Ahed’s 28-year-old cousin, in the face with a high velocity tear gas canister. Half of Mustafa’s face was destroyed. He passed away the next morning at the hospital. The following year, when Ahed was 11 years old, Israeli soldiers shot her uncle, Rushdi Tamimi, in his lower back with live ammunition. The bullet lodged in his stomach and he died the next morning in the hospital. Ahed was 13 when Israeli soldiers shot her mother, Nariman Tamimi, in the leg with a 22-caliber bullet. Ahed stood by, crying in the arms of her father, as her mother was placed in the back of an ambulance. Her mother had to rely on crutches for a number of years until she regained use of her legs.

None of this history, however, is mentioned in a commentary published January 5 by the supposedly liberal Haaretz. Instead, the writer of that piece, one Petra Marquardt-Bigman, accuses the Tamimi family of “fanatacism” as well as “Jew-hatred and enthusiastic support for terrorism.” A subheading above the article even reads, somewhat disturbingly:

Promote the blood libel? Check. Glorify terrorism? Check. Celebrate Israeli deaths? Check. Ahed Tamimi and her family aren’t fighting for peace, and they’re not just fighting the occupation: They’re fighting to destroy Israel, and their fight is seasoned with Jew-hatred

The Tamimis, including 16-year-old Ahed, are being accused of “blood libel” now–and outside of the one brief reference to the occupation contained in the subhead, Marquardt-Bigman makes no mention whatsoever of Israel’s 50-year-old occupation of Nabi Saleh and the rest of the West Bank until the very last paragraph of her commentary–where she writes:

Even if the Tamimis were only fighting Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, their fanaticism wouldn’t bode well for any peace agreement. But the Tamimis never wanted a peace agreement. They have always wanted the elimination of the world’s only Jewish state.

Two days ago the Israeli Knesset gave preliminary approval to a bill that would make it easier for military courts to hand down the death penalty for “terrorists.” Currently death sentences are allowed only in cases in which it is the unanimous decision of all three judges. The new law, which has the support of Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials, would loosen that restriction to allow for death penalty sentencing if only two out of three judges favor of it. From the Jerusalem Post:

During the debate in the Knesset, opposition lawmakers asked more than once if the law applies to Jewish terrorists, and both Ilatov and Netanyahu answered yes. The bill does not include any language relating to religion or ethnicity. Opposition leader Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union) said the only “extreme situation” the bill is responding to is Liberman’s political threats. “This is only about political considerations. The ministers need to ask: How will this help Israeli security? Will it deter? What will it do to our Jewish brothers in Arab countries? Analyze the psychology of those who commit acts of terrorism,” Herzog said.

It’s rather ominous that suddenly, in the midst of all the controversy raging around Ahed’s arrest, Knesset members would choose this time to pass a first draft of a new death penalty law.

Perhaps the timing is only coincidental. I hope there aren’t Israeli officials seriously planning to seek the death penalty (surely not! reasonable people would think) for Ahed Tamimi. I suspect, however, there are those in the state of Israel who would rejoice, at least secretly if not openly, were such a sentence handed down. The question is how free of a rein will such emotions be given as this case progresses.

***

