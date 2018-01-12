Turkey once again found to be supporting terrorist groups in Syria

Turkish government actively involves in the war against Syrian Army in last ISIL stronghold Idlib …

Turkish government has upped the ante in the Idlib Governorate, today, after they supplied the terrorist forces with military equipment to fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Based on the photos released by pro-opposition activists, Faylaq Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have been supplied with Turkish manufactured Type Dragon armored vehicles to combat the Syrian Army in Idlib.

The photos below show the Turkish Army vehicles, which were initially transported to the Aleppo Governorate, but have since been redirected to Idlib.

Erdogan government provide logistical support to these terrorist groups, as they attempt to derail the Syrian Army’s offensive in northern Syria.

Source: AMN