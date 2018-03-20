Russian Double Agent #Skripal Poisoned: Who Did It…And Why?

Posted on by michaellee2009

Russian Double Agent Poisoned: Who Did It…And Why?

Former Russian spy-turned-UK-spy Sergei Skripal was apparently poisoned earlier this month in the UK. British Prime Minister Theresa May wasted no time in blaming the Russian government and its president, Vladimir Putin personally. Although signatories of the Chemical Weapons Convention must provide samples and evidence when requesting clarification on such matters — and are given ten days to do so — Prime Minister May demanded that Russia prove itself not guilty under a 24 hour deadline and refused to hand over any evidence. Why not follow the rules? Is this a false flag to feed the Russiphobia that is rampant? Tune in to today’s Liberty Report…

