The War In Syria Cannot Be Ended By Simply Defeating the Proxies

It happened just as Orthodox Christians in Syria were preparing to celebrate Easter this morning. Suddenly the Western media erupted in a new round of caterwauling.

Another chemical weapons attack in Syria! Photos of dead children, some foaming at the mouth. Trump, almost as if tipped off in advance, immediately got busy tweeting. Assad is an “animal”, he told his Twitter followers. Russia and Iran are “responsible” for actions of said animal–likewise Putin, whom he even mentioned by name.

He also threatened there will be a “big price” to pay.

Once again, the media are getting all their information from Syrian “activists” and White Helmeted “rescuers,” as if they have no reason to doubt anything such sources might tell them. The Russian Foreign Ministry seems a little behind the curve in terms of issuing a response, probably because they’re closed for the Easter holiday, and Patriarch Kirill has been leading an Easter service at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow.

An official with the US Department of Homeland Security says he “wouldn’t take anything off the table” at this point, while war hawk Lindsay Graham in the Senate praised Trump’s tweets on the matter, calling it a “defining moment” for the president.

“He (Trump) has challenged Assad in the past not to use chemical weapons,” Graham is quoted. “If it becomes a tweet without meaning then he’s hurt himself in North Korea, if he doesn’t follow through and live up to that tweet, he’s going to look weak in the eyes of and Russia and Iran.”

Graham added that Trump now needs to “show a resolve that Obama never did to get this right.”

The alleged chemical attack is said to have occurred in the city of Douma, which lies within the Ghouta district, where Western-backed terrorist proxies have been all but defeated. It comes just three days after a seemingly absurd statement by Nikki Haley in which the US ambassador to the United Nations threatened to “slap” the Russians “when we need to.”

So let’s see…another chemical attack (probably staged) that the Syrian government had no reason for carrying out. More calls for war. More accusations of Assad “killing his own people.” And more escalating rhetoric against Russia. Yes…it does seem like another case of déjà vu all over again.

It should be apparent by now that the Syrian war can never be brought to an end by simply fighting the proxies. But yet how many times have we heard the words, “ISIS is almost defeated” spoken by confident prognosticators that the terrorists and their supporters are close to throwing in the towel. It never happens, though. Why? The answer is there simply is no end to the number of people who can be recruited as terrorist mercenaries; no end or abatement to Wahhabi religious indoctrination; and as long as major powers with vast amounts of money to spend continue to exploit this seemingly never-ending resource, the war will go on.

The only way to bring the Syrian war to an end is if one of the major powers itself is defeated–either militarily or economically, or possibly both–or undergoes a regime change and voluntarily pulls out. This is the reality of the situation. It’s a reality the neocons of America clearly have grasped. I’m not sure the Russians have quite figured it out yet.

