False Flag Chemical Attack In Douma Staged So Neocons Can Justify Invasion Of Syria

President Trump Used By Neocon Zionists To Trigger Armageddon

The Millennium Report

SOTN recently posted a wide-ranging and penetrating exposé on the unfolding events in Syria under the title: The Neocon Zionist Plan for an Apocalyptic War in the Mideast

That article predicted a series of false flag attacks to be staged this April and beyond in the Northern Levant. The explicit purpose of these war crimes is to fabricate a pretext for NATO, especially the US, Israeli and French militaries, to invade Syria. However, Russia will clearly not tolerate such an unlawful and unprovoked war of aggression. Moscow calls ‘chemical attack’ in Douma ‘fake news,’ warns against Syrian intervention

Chemical Attack in Douma

We live in an age when it is virtually impossible to confirm whether these incessant terrorist attacks are real or hoaxes. The Powers That Be have repeatedly demonstrated their capability and willingness to implement totally fake terror events. They have also shown their utter inhumanity in the execution of deadly and destructive terrorist operations.

The recent chemical attack in Douma, Syria could be either of these. However, that’s not the point here. The critical issue is that these chemical attacks are being used by the Western powers to justify their illegal invasions of Syria. Even President Trump appears to be fully on board with this conspiratorial plot. Why is Trump aggressively pushing the Neocon agenda in Syria?

The Zio-Anglo-American Axis is quite determined to complete their Greater Israel project even though Putin’s Russia has already wrecked their plans once. See: Putin’s Russia Blows Up Scheme For ‘Greater Israel’

Ever since Trump was elected, the same Zionist Neocons under W. Bush have been appointed to various positions in the West Wing. John Bolton is only the most recent and notorious of these hardcore warmongers. “Bolton appointment proves that Trump is being blackmailed! — Q²

This continual stacking of the Trump administration with Russophobes and Iran haters is by purposeful design. It’s also no accident of presidential fate that the Trump has allowed himself to be used to promote war for Israel. In fact, this particular date with Armageddon has been planned for centuries by the NWO globalist cabal.

The United States, United Kingdom and Israel have proven to the world community of nations that they will execute any false flag attack anywhere, anytime to advance their New World Order agenda. A big piece of that agenda is the Greater Israel project. Hence, the whole world has been witness to one false flag chemical attack after another.

The ZAAA leadership knows that photos of ‘apparently’ poisoned children — piled on top of each other — is guaranteed to trigger a knee-jerk reaction by the false accusers against the innocent accused. The British have established a whole network of fraudulent witnesses on the ground and throughout the UK who routinely provide false testimony about these staged chemical attacks. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights is one of those fake organizations; so are the utterly bogus White Helmets.

Given the Operation Gladio infrastructure that has been painstakingly put into place over years by NATO throughout the Levant, it’s very easy to conduct these false flag attacks without being caught in the act. Of course, they are never perpetrated without detection since the CIA, MI6 and MOSSAD have their fingerprints all over these purposefully shocking assaults.

Why does President Trump always go along with these false accusations?

This crucial question must be answered and dealt with sooner than later. The link that follows discloses information that ought to concern every patriot who voted for Trump to stop the wars: Trump’s Syria “Withdrawal” Was Textbook US Deception

The timing of Saturday night’s fire that “tore through a 50th-floor apartment in Trump Tower” is quite suspicious. Is someone basically telling the POTUS to go with the Neocon plan to invade Syria…or else his real estate — worldwide — will become vulnerable to arson and other ‘mishaps’?

Trump also went along with the patently false accusations that the British government aimed at Russia for the poisoning of the Skripals. Not only did Trump unquestioningly agree with the UK’s absurd conclusions, he also expelled 60 Russian diplomats and officers based on an outright lie.

The entire Novichok nerve agent affair can now be seen in its proper light. The British intelligence community carried out the attempted murder of the Russian double agent for various reasons; however, the most important was to smear the Kremlin. By flooding the mainstream media with false stories about the chemical poisoning by Russia, the real perps made it easier to associate the chemical attack in Douma with Putin’s government.

This plot will only thicken until the West has finished its conquest of the Middle East. Russia especially remains a target of the Neocon Zionists. The globalists will not rest until President Putin’s government has been completely overthrown. They will employ every strategy and tactic necessary to force a regime change in Moscow as this article delineates: STRATFOR Chief Reveals Zio-Anglo-American Plot For World Domination.

The following SOTN article has been reposted in its entirety for those who want to read the real back story. It contains the prediction about the Douma false flag chemical attack in RED.

The Millennium Report

Nazi Israel, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity