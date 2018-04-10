Doctors in Syria’s Douma refute reports of patients suffering from chemical poisoning

© EPA-EFE/SANA

EASTERN GHOUTA, April 9. /TASS/. Syrian doctors in Douma have dismissed rumors they are treating patients that had been brought to them with symptoms of chemical poisoning, the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties told the media on Monday.

“Syrian doctors in Douma have dismissed the rumors they had received patients suffering from chemical poisoning. In an interview to the media doctor Yaser Abdel Majid, of the city hospital, said that they had never received patients with chemical poisoning either last weekend or since the beginning of hostilities in Syria,” the reconciliation center said.

Earlier, staffers of the Russian center for reconciliation had questioned doctors and other personnel of Douma’s hospital. The medics said that “all those who had received their medical aid had ordinary injuries, fractures and fragmentation and gunshot wounds.”

Eye witness accounts

There has been confirmation of this from ambulance driver Ahmed Saur, who has worked in one of Douma’s districts for the past several years and by virtue of his profession sees the patients doctors go to.

“On April 6-8 we had not a single patient suffering from chemical poisoning. Only ordinary war wounds,” he said.

Earlier Syrian Red Crescent Society doctors told the media all rumors about patients with chemical poisoning were not true.

Also, the reconciliation center said “militants leaving the city have been questioned and none of them knew anything about chemical weapons allegedly used against them.”.