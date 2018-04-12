BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Russian military has reportedly secured the area where the alleged chemical weapons attack took place inside the East Ghouta town of Douma, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported this afternoon.

Russian military personnel have begun investigating the site in order to take samples of the alleged substances used in Douma.

No further details have been released.

The Russian military secured the site of the alleged chemical weapons attack in order to create a safe corridor for the OPCW personnel that are coming to investigate the area.

