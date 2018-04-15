‘Israel’, Saudi, Qatar, Bahrain & Turkey Express Support to Tripartite Aggression on Syria

Posted on April 15, 2018 by martyrashrakat

April 14, 2018

Syria Strike

‘Israel’, Saudi, Qatar, Bahrain and Turkey announced their support to tripartite aggression on Syria on Saturday, considering that it “weakens the regime’s power used to strike the civilians.”

In separate statements issued by the political circles, the five states criticized what they called as Syria use of chemical weapons, calling for investigating ‘Douma attack’.

Syrian air defenses confronted on Saturday a tripartite aggression launched by the US, France and Britain on a number of sites in the surroundings of Damascus and Homs.

Source: Al-Manar Website

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on April 15, 2018 at 4:15 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

