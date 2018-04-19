BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:05 A.M.) – According to the TASS news agency claiming to cite a source in the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the Syrian Army has handed over two intact US cruise missiles to the Russian military.

The cruise missiles in question had been used to attack Syria during a US-led strike operation against Syrian military targets on April 14, however, failed to detonate for unknown reasons.

The captured missiles were reportedly delivered to Russian military forces in Syria on April 17 and have since been transferred to Russia via plane as of April 18. TASS says that the Russian Ministry of Defence has not commented as of this time.

The failure of the missiles to detonate can likely be put down to one of two things; first, general operational failure or, second, failure due to jamming by electronic warfare systems.

