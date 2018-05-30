SYRIA RECOGNIZES INDEPENDENCE OF ABKHAZIA, SOUTH OSSETIA. GEORGIA SUSPENDS DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH SYRIA

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syria has recognized independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and has announced a decision to set up Embassy-level diplomatic relations with the two self-proclaimed states.

“The Republic of South Ossetia and the Syrian Arab Republic declare mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the level of embassies from the date this communique is published,” theSouth Ossetian Foreign Ministry commented on the issue in a statement on its website. The statement added that both countries are seeking “to establish and develop full-scale political, economic and cultural cooperation.”

Earlier, the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia were recognized by Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Russia.

Both South Ossetia and Abkhazia are former regions of Georgia, which have separated from the country as a result of local conflicts triggered by ethnic tensions.

In reply to the Syrian move, Georgia has launched a procedure for suspending diplomatic ties with Syria, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister David Dondua said.

“Georgia has launched the procedure to suspend diplomatic ties with Syria. I would like to note that the international community firmly supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and the policy of non-recognition of the occupied territories,” Dondua said during a press briefing.

