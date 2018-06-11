United Against Swindlers

Reported by Gilad Atzmon

Yesterday, the Philippine police arrested 8 Israeli citizens for online fraud. The Israeli suspects are said to have managed an online investment fraud apparatus of 500 that scammed clients around the globe.

The JPost reports that “the suspects are said to have lured their victims into investing in foreign stocks in a London-based company [presumably fictional], and then taking their money through an app after obtaining their bank account and credit card details.”

The Israelis were arrested while in the act of “managing, operating and manning” the swindling adventure. The Filipinos were charged with communicating and doing the online transactions with foreign clients from Europe, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Russia, etc.(Perhaps not with the United States that now holds similar Israeli fraudsters under Federal indictment.)

None of that should take us by surprise. Israel and Israelis role have been a driving force in phone and internet fraud as has been well documented by criminal experts (including the FBI) in general and the Jewish press in particular.

On 21 December 2017 The Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service published an article titled “Bitcoin fraud could be the next big thing for swindlers in Israel.” It revealed that that “Israel is shaping up to be a hub for cryptocurrency swindling.” It “has happened before,” the article continued, explaining how over the previous decade more than 100 “binary options” companies set up shop in Israel, “forming the core of a global industry” which swindled online investors out of billions. The “binary options” scam was eventually made illegal in Israel—that is, for a time Israeli law forbade the selling of the scam to Jews inside Israel, however it was legal to sell to unsuspecting clients, presumably goyim, around the globe. To be clear, not all trading in binary options is necessarily fraudulent, it was the Israeli version that featured prices from a ‘trading platform’ that was manipulated by the options’ sellers or their cohorts.

The Binary options ‘industry’ was eventually outlawed in Israel for all clients but not on moral grounds, but rather because it was “causing anti-Semitisim.”

Shortly after the “binary options” swindle was outlawed, the JTA article continued, Israel Securities Authority Chairman Shmuel Hausner was quoted as saying that he was “very troubled” by the possibility that binary options cheats would turn fraudulent selling of cryptocurrencies into the next big (Israeli) scam.

The crucial question that this provokes is – why? Why are Israel and Israelis at the hub of such flagrantly fraudulent industries? Wasn’t Zionism’s promise to bring to life a new ethical Hebrew who is proletarian and productive? Instead I wonder how long will it take before JVP sees the need to form a new activist brigade of JBS (Jews against Bitcoin Swindlers)?