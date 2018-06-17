Yemeni Tochka Missile Hits Saudi Mercenaries on Western Coast: Dozens Killed or Injured

The Yemeni rocketry forced fired on Friday a Tochka missile onto the gatherings of teh Saudi-led invaders and mercenaries, killing or injuring scores of them.
The strike, which caused a panic amid the ranks of the aggression forces, had been based on accurate intelligence reports detected by drones.
Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.
Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.
However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.
The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.
Source: Al-Manar Website
