US Ambassador Says Golan Remaining in Israeli Hands ‘Forever’

New US ambassador to the Zionist entity David Friedman

September 6, 2018

US ambassador to the Zionist entity David Friedman expects the occupied Golan Heights to remain under Israeli control “forever”, according to an excerpt released Thursday of an interview he gave to an Israeli newspaper.

The Zionist regime occupied most of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

“I cannot honestly imagine a situation in which the Golan Heights is not part of Israel forever,” Friedman told Israel Hayom, which is set to publish the full interview on Friday.

“I cannot imagine a situation in which the Golan Heights is returned to Syria,” he added.

“Giving up the high area of the Golan Heights may put Israel at great security disadvantage, and it is unnecessary to say that I cannot think of anyone more unworthy of receiving such a prize than Assad,” he said, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Friedman even mentioned the possibility of the US officially recognizing the Golan as “Israeli territory.”

 

SourceAgencies

 

