Breaking: Russia sends stern warning to Western nations preparing to strike Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent a stern warning on Wednesday to the Western states that are planning to strike Syria under far-fetched pretexts.
“There’s an alarming situation regarding the issue of chemical disarmament. First of all, this is in connection with the actions of a number of Western states accusing the Syrian authorities with more and more unsubstantiated allegations of using banned chemical agents. We warn [the West] against new strikes on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic under another staged pretext,” Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting, as quoted by the Sputnik News Agency.
“The ongoing tragedy in Syria is heartbreaking. Our shared goals must be the de-esclatation of military conflict along with a political solution that honours the will of the Syrian people,” he said.
“In this vein, we urge UN peace process be re-invigorated but rest assured the United States will respond if chemical weapons are deployed by the Assad regime,” Trump told the United Nations.
Source: Sputnik
