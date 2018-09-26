Breaking: Russia sends stern warning to Western nations preparing to strike Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent a stern warning on Wednesday to the Western states that are planning to strike Syria under far-fetched pretexts.

“There’s an alarming situation regarding the issue of chemical disarmament. First of all, this is in connection with the actions of a number of Western states accusing the Syrian authorities with more and more unsubstantiated allegations of using banned chemical agents. We warn [the West] against new strikes on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic under another staged pretext,” Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting, as quoted by the Sputnik News Agency.

Lavrov’s comments come just 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to strike Syria if the Syrian government forces use chemical weapons.

“The ongoing tragedy in Syria is heartbreaking. Our shared goals must be the de-esclatation of military conflict along with a political solution that honours the will of the Syrian people,” he said.

“In this vein, we urge UN peace process be re-invigorated but rest assured the United States will respond if chemical weapons are deployed by the Assad regime,” Trump told the United Nations.

