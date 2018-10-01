Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil claimed on Monday that Israel was attempting to “justify another aggression,” using false allegations of missile sites belonging to Iran-backed Hezbollah, located in the country.
“Israel is planning to violate the sovereignty of other countries, while it is forgetting Lebanon has defeated it. Israel’s arrogance and ‘new friends’ will not help it this time,” Bassil tweeted.
“The presentation will be followed by a visit to one of the sites near Beirut’s airport,” the Foreign Ministry said.
In Thursday’s speech, holding up a satellite image, Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of hiding missile sites around Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport.
Source: Sputnik
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Lebanon’s FM Leads Diplomatic Tour in Beirut’s Airport Vicinity to Refute Israeli ‘Missile Site’ Claims
- لبنان على مرأى من سفراء العالم يدحض الادعاءات الإسرائيلية بشأن الصواريخ قرب المطار
- باسيل يدعو السفراء لتكذيب نتنياهو على الهواء
- مطار بيروت: أدرعي على الخط
- التهديد بالانهيار… تهديد لمن؟
- أين لبنان من العقوبات الأميركية على حزب الله؟
Filed under: Hezbollah, Jewish Lies, Lebanon, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu | Tagged: Jebran Bassil |
Leave a Reply