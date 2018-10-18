Food, Art and Literature: How Israel Is Stealing Arab Culture

Astute News

As a settler-colonial country, Israel has industriously sought to erase the existence of the people indigenous to the land it occupies, so as to better appropriate aspects of their culture that make it “local”, rather than implanted.

Since food is historically a place-based cultural production, Israeli cuisine prides itself not on bagels, lox or gefilte fish – all European in origin – but rather on falafel, hummus, olive oil and the modest but delicious tomato and cucumber salad that accompanies most Palestinian meals.

More recently, Israel has expanded the reach of its cultural theft beyond the historic borders of Palestine, to various Arab countries around it. This theft, arrogantly acknowledged as such, was on display in July in Tel Aviv, where a startup gallery opened its first exhibition, brazenly entitled “Stolen Arabic Art”.

The gallery explained: