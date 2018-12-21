Firestorm Over Trump’s Announcement on Syria

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, the only reason for being there during the Trump presidency.”

“After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home!”

A same-day article discusses his announcement. Earlier ones explained that US forces came to Syria to stay – notably continuation of Pentagon aerial operations, conducted from bases in the country and elsewhere regionally.

Obama launched war on Syria for regime change. Trump escalated what he began. Washington’s involvement in the country won’t end as long as Bashar al-Assad remains in power.

US-led operations have nothing to do with combating ISIS. Republicans and undemocratic Dems support the scourge they pretend to oppose. The same goes for NATO, Israel, the Saudis UAE, and Turkey.

US involvement in Syria and everywhere else is all about advancing its imperium regionally and globally.

A same-day article said it’s unclear what will follow Trump’s Wednesday announcement. It’s very clear that Washington’s rage for regional and global dominance remains unchanged.

There’s no ambiguity about it. Endless US wars of aggression and other global hostile actions speak for themselves.

Trump’s announcement on Syria ignited a firestorm against it by Republicans, Dems, and major media – cheerleaders for all US wars of aggression and others planned.

NYT editors notoriously deplore world peace, equity, and justice for all. They’re on the wrong side of major issues mattering most, notably geopolitical ones, in lockstep with US belligerence instead of responsibly denouncing it.

They called Trump’s announcement on Syria “alarming.” They lied claiming US forces in Syria are all about “defeating the Islamic State.”

They failed to explain that Washington created and supports the terrorist group, as well as others regionally, using them as proxy troops, aided by US-led terror-bombing, massacring countless tens of thousands of civilians, destroying vital infrastructure in Syria, the same thing going on in all US war theaters.

Times editors also falsely claimed US operations aim to “ensur(e) that Iranian forces leave the country” – failing to explain only military advisers, invited by Damascus, are there, no combat troops as the Times implied.

Instead of denouncing US aggression in Syria and other war theaters, Times editors called Trump’s announcement “abrupt and dangerous…detached from any broader strategic context or any public rationale.”

It “sow(s) new uncertainty about America’s commitment to the Middle East, its willingness to be a global leader and Mr. Trump’s role as commander in chief,” adding:

Trump’s announced move “not only hampers morale and undermines allied forces like the Syrian Kurds, it could also risk getting American soldiers killed or wounded for objectives their commanders had already abandoned.”

Fact: US forces in Syria are uninvited. They’re hostile invaders, flagrantly breaching international, constitutional and US statute laws.

They’re waging aggressive war on sovereign Syria and its legitimate government, the highest of high crimes the Times and other major media never explain – the same thing ongoing in other US war theaters.

If US troops weren’t illegally deployed to wage naked aggression against other nations, no threats to their safety, welfare and lives would exist.

By supporting US imperial wars, the Times and other major media share blame for what’s going on – accessories in naked aggression.

US Legal defines an accessory as anyone involved in the commission of criminal offenses – even when not directly involved, yet is “aware that the crime is going to be committed or has been committed.”

The Times and other major media endorse, cheerlead, and help promote US wars of aggression. They’re guilty as accessories before, during, and after the fact.

The Times: Trump’s announcement is “a gift to Vladimir Putin…who has been working hard to supplant American influence in the region, as well as to Iran, which has also expanded its regional footprint.”

“It would certainly make it harder for (the US) to implement its policy of ratcheting up what it calls ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran.”

Russia and Iran are peacemakers, not belligerent warrior states like America, its NATO partners and Israel. US sanctions and other hostile actions against both countries are flagrantly illegal.

The Times lied about what it falsely called “Iran’s robust military presence in Syria and Jordan” – true about the US and its imperial partners, not the Islamic Republic.

Major Western media suppress what’s most important to report, the Times a notorious offender. Its reports are polar opposite what journalism the way it’s supposed to be is all about, notably on geopolitical issues.

Its editors disgracefully claimed Trump’s announcement betrays his responsibility as “commander in chief sworn to protect the nation and to honor the men and women who serve in uniform.”

First and foremost, the responsibility of all leaders is to serve all his or her people equitably, wage peace, not war, and pursue cooperative relations with all other nations.

America’s agenda is polar opposite all of the above. US media consistently endorse high crimes of war and against humanity committed by Washington at home and abroad – an agenda risking humanity-destroying nuclear war.

