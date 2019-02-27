‘Israel’ Anxious at President Assad’s Visit to Iran

Source

February 26, 2019

The Zionist media outlets reflected the Israeli concerns about the Syrian President Bashar Assad’s visit to Iran, describing it as an announcement of victory for all the axis of resistance.

The Zionist reports also highlighted the presence of the IRGC’s Al-Quds Force Commander General Qassem Suleimani in the meetings between Assad and the Iranian senior officials, considering that this underscores the victory.

The Israeli media considered that the visit highlights the depth of the Syrian-Iranian ties, adding that timing it just two days before the PM Benjamin Netanayhu arrives in Moscow has strategic dimensions.

It is worth noting that ‘Israel’ has lost all its bets on witnessing the fall of the Syrian president during the terrorist war on the Arab country.

