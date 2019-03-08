Is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Hiding in Baghuz? Where Does ISIS Go Now?

Posted on March 8, 2019 by Zara Ali

Astute News

President Donald Trump will not be able to declare victory over ISIS in the next days because there are still between 1000 to 1500 militants and Emirs in Baghuz, a city bordering the Euphrates river. It is obvious these militants are not ready to surrender but most likely will fight to death, unless a deal is made – as happened before in Jarablus, Raqqah and Dabiq – to transfer them to another location. There are strong indications suggesting the presence of top leadership individuals in Baghuz, including Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Following a deal reached between ISIS and the US forces in Baghuz, the Kurdish forces engaged in a battle against ISIS in the area allowed civilians, ISIS families, wounded and ISIS fighters willing to surrender to leave the surrounded city.

According to a high ranking Iraqi official in the military Intelligence services, “there are strong indications ISIS top ranking leaders…

View original post 1,084 more words

Advertisements

Filed under: American Lies, ISIL | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: