Let Issam Al-Yamani Stay in Canada Campaign

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 3, 2019

Dear Readers

One year ago we wrote to inform you that the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) had recommended to the Minister of Public Safety (Ralph Goodale) that he deny Issam Al Yamani’s request for Ministerial Relief from threat of deportation to statelessness. Thanks to your efforts, Minister Goodale received more than 200 letters of unwavering support, asking Minister Goodale to act fairly by granting Issam the ministerial relief he rightly deserves.

Now, with much disappointment and frustration, we are writing to inform you that the Minister has denied ministerial relief to our friend Issam Al Yamani. In doing so, he has denied justice to Issam by putting in jeopardy his right to continue to live in Canada, which is his only home.

This decision has been made despite the fact that nothing substantive has changed …:

The truth remains that Issam remains, is and has been a law-abiding resident of Canada and an active member of his community for more than 30 years. He has never been charged or convicted of breaking the law, and the Minister has not substantiated the unfair claim that Issam’s presence is a danger to the security of Canada.

The truth remains that the CBSA itself confirmed (in a July 14, 2014 assessment) that Mr. Al Yamani did not constitute a danger to the national security of Canada. In a letter to Minister Goodale dated July 4, 2017, the Ontario Civil Liberties Association (OCLA) also affirms that, far from being a threat to the national interest, “Mr. Al-Yamani is a model of civic and political engagement”.

The truth remains that Issam Al Yamani is being unjustly and unfairly penalized for exercising pro-Palestinian views that any Canadian would be legally allowed to express. It is Issam’s right to the freedom of expression that appears to be the reason for the denial of ministerial relief. Specifically, the Minister did not like Mr. Al Yamani’s statements made at a rally on July 30, 2014 in support of the Palestinian people during the time that Israel was bombing Gaza.

Of course, we will not let the struggle for Mr. Al Yamani’s rights to end here.

The next step is a formal legal appeal to the Minister’s decision, and it will be costly.

We need your help once more. At this time we are asking you to make a donation to support the legal expenses that will be required to win this appeal.

Our target fundraising goal at this time is $10,000. All donations – however small or large – will be needed, deeply appreciated, and will go directly to legal expenses in this effort to win the appeal.

Donate through Paypal or credit card here

Mail a cheque to

Let Issam Stay Campaign

PO Box 494

Station P

Toronto, ON M5S 2T1

Make cheques payable to ” Barbara Jackman and Associates

While the legal system moves slowly, we will provide updates as soon as information comes available. And we will keep you informed of other ways in which you can continue to show your support to Issam has he continues to fight for justice.

In solidarity,

Let Issam Stay Campaign

Dear friends, hope you’re well. I also hope that you can help our friend Issam Al Yamaniin covering the legal expenses of his case.

Donate

