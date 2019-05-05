Palestinian Infant, Her Pregnant Mom Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 5, 2019

Israeli jets launched a fresh round of airstrikes on the blockaded sliver Saturday afternoon, killing at least three Palestinians, including a 14-month-old toddler, whose seriously wounded pregnant mother also lost her life hours later, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Seba Abu Arar, 14 months, died immediately, Gaza’s health ministry said. Another child was moderately injured.

The airstrike happened in east Gaza City, the ministry said, as the Israeli occupation continued its aerial offensive.

Source: Agencies

May 4, 2019

The Palestinian resistance fired on Saturday morning dozens of rockets at the Israeli settlements in Gaza vicinity in response to Zionist air raids on the Strip.

A Palestinian resistance missile hit a Zionist house in Kiryat Gat, causing serious injuries, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli warplanes had raided Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza, killing one Palestinian and leaving some injuries.

A Palestinian was killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the health ministry in the Strip said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

May 4, 2019

The Palestinian resistance movement of Islamic Jihad stressed that the resistance is defending the Palestinians against the Israeli sniping crimes on Gaza border, describing the Zionist acts as filed executions.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the movement said that all the world witnessed the Israeli protestors on the Palestinian protestors on Gaza border, reiterating the resistance readiness to confront any Zionist aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Break The siege, Gaza children, Great Return March, Nazi Israel, Occupation Terrorism, Palestine, Palestinian Children, Palestinian Resistance, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |