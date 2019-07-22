Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Expel Saudi Journalist Visiting Tel Aviv: Video

July 22, 2019
The Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque expelled a Saudi journalist out of the Holy Shrine for joining an Arab delegation into Tel Aviv in the context of normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.
The following video shows a group of worshippers chasing the Saudi journalist, rebuking him for his pro-Israeli stance, and expelling him out of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Advertisements
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Aqsa, Arab Zionists, Deal of the Century, GCC, Palestine, Palestine Days, Palestinians, Saudia, Trump, Uncategorized, USA |
Reblogged this on penelopap.