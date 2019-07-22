Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Expel Saudi Journalist Visiting Tel Aviv: Video

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque expelled a Saudi journalist out of the Holy Shrine for joining an Arab delegation into Tel Aviv in the context of normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.

The following video shows a group of worshippers chasing the Saudi journalist, rebuking him for his pro-Israeli stance, and expelling him out of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

