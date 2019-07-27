Britain Foolishly Granted Iran the Control Over Strait of Hormuz

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ironically it was the dumb foolish childish act of piracy by the British ‘Royal Navy’ of the Iranian shipment and ship that gave Iran the tools it needed to stretch its muscles in the Strait of Hormuz.

Later rejecting to defuse the problem by negotiations and instead of releasing the ship, Britain escalated the conflict by announcing it’s extending the piracy another 30 days the day on the day it was supposed to release the ship as per the agreement through direct negotiations with Iranian officials. Iran didn’t need more than to claim the rights to police the Strait of Hormuz and stop and inspect ships crossing through the Strait, and if needed it can confiscate any ship which it suspects is either a British ship, or carry British goods, or carrying any shipment t that Iran deems threatening to their national security, or to the national security of the Persian / Arabian Gulf.

We’re not discussing here the illegality of the British act of piracy applying its national laws on international shipping lines, nor we’re discussing the draconian western complete embargo on the Syrian people, we’re just looking at the consequences of the British act of piracy in Gibraltar (Jabal Tariq, if you may, named after the Islamic leader Tariq Bin Ziyad who introduced Islam to Spain)water passage on the power that should control the Strait of Hormuz.

Panama registered Grace 1 oil tanker carrying crude oil en route to Syria seized by Britain Pirates near occupied Gibraltar

The Iranian logic: If the strait of Gibraltar falls under the British responsibly to secure as per the British allegations, when that strait leads to so many nations in the Mediterranean and through it to further many others, on the justification that a British protectorate shores one side of that Strait, then that should also apply to the Strait of Hormuz, and that’s exactly what gave Iran the right to claim the security and passage through the Strait of Hormuz which controls the passage from and to smaller number of, and much smaller in size, countries, especially that Iran shoes a lot more of Strait of Hormuz than what British protectorate shores in Gibraltar.

What made the matter more complicated for the British officials is not only their arrogance and reviving old imperial dreams, hated around the world, but their own delusion that the USA would stand up for them when it failed every single other stooge it used in its long history of foreign interventions.

What solidified Iran’s position and claims is the yet another foolish act of European leading countries strong solidarity with Britain and their ill-calculated condemnation of Iranian confiscation of the British tanker. If they have instead taken a more balanced and more lawful position in this conflict they would have been able to play a positive rule in defusing the tensions, moreover, in saving the ugly face of Britain.

The British regime of Elizabeth the Second in blindly following the instructions of their US ally have embarrassed themselves to the extent that their top ‘defense’ officials during a high tension conflict with adversary nations had to confess they are under-budgeted, under-prepared, and incapable of protecting their own ships after filling the international arena with empty threats and bragging. Their ally, the United States of America, mostly known to dump their allies in moments of truths, served them well by further adding salt over the British humiliation wounds by stating their unwillingness to protect other countries’ ships leaving Britain very much naked in the woods.

Though such precedent, if applied around the world might help countries like China control the vital water passages in their region, and other countries as well, it might be seen by countries with officials more dumb than the British like Turkey claiming control of the two water passages it shores The Bosporus and The Dardanelles and think of stopping Russian ships passing through using this new precedent. Although the Turkish president Erdogan and his advising team are known not to be of any smartness, especially in foreign policy, they wouldn’t dare to carry out such a foolish act the British did, Russia is at their doorsteps and the USA will be the first to dump them, as usual.

This British behavior has set the precedent of controlling vital water passages around the globe. Britain, in case people would forget, is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and on its shoulders relies the protection of free shipping lines around the world not promoting piracy of ships, and further worse, conducting piracy themselves.

The only way out of this conflict is the US, UK, and their allies to come to the Iranian terms in this matter and start negotiating their way out after the Iranians through their patience over ignorant arrogant international bullies managed to outsmart the self-proclaimed fake ‘International Community’.

