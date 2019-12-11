BEING IN TIME – A DISCUSSION WITH GILAD ATZMON AND E. MICHAEL JONES

Posted on by samivesusu

BY GILAD ATZMON

Three weeks ago the Zionist ADL produced a “short list of social media accounts that should have been removed long ago.” Catholic scholar E Michael Jones, myself amongst other academics and intellectuals were shortlisted by the Zionist book burning apparatus. Three days ago I was interviewed by E Michael Jones. We agreed on many things, we disagreed on others. We touched upon many ‘hot topics’ such as: Identitarian politics, White Nationalism, Logos, Athens vs. Jerusalem, Jewish wisdom and others. I do believe that a society that cannot handle such a well mannered dialogue between scholarly oriented thinkers is doomed!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bfsfl4AJ4V9N/

My battle for truth and freedom involves some expensive legal and security services. I hope that you will consider committing to a monthly donation in whatever amount you can give. Regular contributions will enable me to avoid being pushed against a wall and to stay on top of the endless harassment by Zionist operators attempting to silence me and others. Donate

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Freedom of Speach, Identity Politics, Judaism, Zionism | Tagged: ADL, Being In Time, Choseness, Gilad Atzmon, Holocaust Religion, Jerusalem vs. Athens, Jesus, Jewish God, Jewish Power, Jewishness |