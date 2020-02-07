Syrian Army Liberates Zitan and Barna Villages, Continues Its Operations against al-Nusra Fortified Positions in Southern Aleppo

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syrian Arab Army units on Friday expanded their control in the southern countryside of Aleppo after intensive operations that resulted in the liberation of of Zitan and Barna villages from terrorism.

SANA reporter said that the army units continued their operations in southern Aleppo and after heavy gunfire and violent clashes with al-Nusra Front terrorists, they took control of Zitan and Barna villages on the direction of the newly-liberated Khalsa village.

The reporter added that the army units continued their operations against terrorists’ gatherings and chased their remnants towards al-Eis town in southern Aleppo, in addition to targeting their movements and directions of their spread on the outskirts of Aleppo- Hama international highway.

In parallel, the army units continued their combat operations against the terrorist organizations’ sites west of Aleppo, inflicting losses upon terrorists and eliminating a number of them and wounding others.

Other army units responded to an attack launched by “al-Nusra” terrorists on Khalsa- Zitan direction in southwestern Aleppo.

The reporter said that the army units targeted with rocket barrage and artillery fire the directions of movement and positions of terrorist organizations holed up western Aleppo. The army targeted terrorists’ gatherings in al-Rashideen 4, Kafar Naha, Khan al-Asal, and the vicinity of the scientific research where groups of al-Nusra terrorists and its affiliated and allied organizations are holed up.

The army strikes resulted in the destruction of several fortified positions, the killing of a number of them, the injury of others, and the destruction of weapons and ammunition in their possession.

In southwestern Aleppo, the army units responded to a terrorist attack by al-Nusra Front on the direction of Khalsa-Zitan, inflicting great losses upon them and forcing the rest to flee.

Terrorists’ gatherings in al-Zarba and its vicinity were also targeted by the army where a number of them were killed and injured.

