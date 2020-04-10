OPCW New Pimp for al Qaeda in Syria, Pompeo Approves, Syria rejects false allegations

Posted on by indigoblue76

April 9, 2020 Miri Wood

Likely OPCW witnesses.

OPCW issued another press release for al Qaeda in Syria, which immediately received the approval of US Secretary of State, Mike ‘Lied, Cheated, Stole’ Pompeo. This author has determined that the utterly and flagrantly corrupt Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was likely titillated to release its very very first report by its Investigation and Identification Team in which it blamed Syria for chemical weapons attacks that did not happen, on hospitals that do not exist.

Using the methodology of the OPCW — that of making conclusions without proof or evidence, this author declares that the IIT statement in support of terrorists — err, “armed opposition groups” — was intentionally released at this time because US President Trump is considering decreasing or ending funding to the World Health Organization.

The headline of the press release of course omits the salacious details of the full report, knowing that NATO stenographer-journalists will not bother to read it.



OPCW strikes again.



The ITT report is essentially the same report as the OPCW’s FFM report of 2018 of the fake chemical weapons bombing of the unhospital in Ltamenah, Syria (the Health Ministry’s complete lists of public and private hospitals are hyperlinked, here.)/

Due to the fake that the fake watchdog group ignores the Geneva / ICRC agreements on the requirements for hospitals in war zones, Syria News again provides key screengrabs:

A terrorist — err, “armed opposition” — gang’s claim of a cave hospital, and or a sign on a moped garage does not turn a garage into a hospital, no matter how many terrorists claim to be witnesses.

The sign to the moped garage remained pristine, according to 1:29 video “documentation.”

NotAHospital

It is highly likely that the IIT expects the intellectual sloth of the stenographers to not re-read (or, more likely not read) the FFM Ltamenah report, which stated:

As with other allegations investigated by the [FFS], the team was not able to visit secured sites immediately after the alleged incidents. The potential for access was made more difficult as the areas were predominantly military areas with ongoing conflict prior to the alleged incident through to the time this report was being drafted. The team therefore relied on: the testimony of interviewees, samples as made available by the interviewees, and limited hospital records. — 6.1. OPCW did not do a physical inspection, did not maintain a chain of custody of “evidence” (& the dog ate the terrorists’ homework)…The [FFS] requested hospital documentation from medical staff. However, due to damage sustained to the medical facility on 25 March 2017, it was not possible to provide these records and documentation…” (5.31). Fluky and fortuitous, though the unhospital’s medical records were destroyed, the interviewees presented to the FFS with medical records intact (5.49).

The OPCW IIT report is more than twice the length of its FFM report. Though essentially the same, the extra words were needed to say that the team could not find terrorists to corroborate the massive evidence of the Syrian Arab Republic that terrorists have plotted the staging of sites of alleged attacks claimed by terrorists.

The al Nusra White Helmets have finished a new chemical hoax video so that Trump will bomb Syria for alQaeda,

As with the fraudulent FFM report, the OPCW’s exciting new IIT report is based on hearsay, hearsay from armed, Captagon-fueled savages, and from its chain of uncustody.

Additionally, this issue of OPCW criminal lies against Syria added some interesting redactions that will very very likely go unnoticed by the media and by the NATO klan occupying the UN. Though HTS (also known as Jabhat al Nusra) is a designated terrorist gang, designated as terrorist by the UN, the US, the UK, France, et al., this unlikely neutral alleged watchdog group redacted the name of a head terrorist of the designated terrorist gang, and redacted all of his aliases.

The arrogantly corrupt OPCW’s new IIT which blamed Syria for chemical attacks that did not happen, because human pathogens said they happened, did not consider their sources as that old saying goes. Since the liberation of Ltamenah (and other cities and towns of Hama governate), the Syrian Arab Army has found massive weapons in Ltamenah, and mass graves.

Liberated Ltamenah: Mass graves unearthed.

The OPCW continues to let the truth be damned; as long as Secretary Lied, Cheated, Stole Pompeo is pleased..and there is a likely possibility that Trump may reward the corrupt with monies removed from WHO.

— Miri Wood

Chemical weapons Inspector Ian Henderson’s statement to the UN on the OPCW’s ‘false narrative’ on Douma:

Created on Thursday, 09 April 2020 13:30 DAMASCUS, (ST)_Syrian Ministry of Expatriates and Foreign Affairs has affirmed that the report of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the use of sarin and chlorine in attacks on Latamneh village in Hama province in 2017 includes false and fabricated outcomes that aim to forge facts and to accuse the Syrian government. It underlined that the OPCW’s report depended on sources prepared by terrorists affiliated to al-Nusra Front and White Helmets in accordance to the instructions of their masters in the U.S., Turkey and other western countries.”Syria condemns in the strongest possible terms the report and rejects both its form and content, ” the ministry added. It concluded by saying:”Syria categorically denies its use of toxic gas in Latamneh village or in any other Syrian villge or city…Syria has never used Chemical weapons and it can not use them as it does not possess such weapons. Moreover, Syria beleives that the use of such weapons contradicts its moral and legal obligations.

Basma Qaddour

