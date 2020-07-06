Chinese Navy showcases strength near Yemeni coast: video

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

By News Desk -2020-07-06

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Chinese television broadcast released a video of Chinese naval exercises in the Gulf of Aden, which is located between the coasts of Yemen and Djibouti.

Three warships reportedly conducted exercises to showcase their capabilities to deal with multiple security threats and accomplish various military tasks near the Yemeni territorial waters.

Filed under: Uncategorized | Tagged: Aden, Djibouti, Gulf of Aden |