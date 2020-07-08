Sayyed Nasrallah Announces New Front: Reviving Agricultural, Industrial Sectors in Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced a new front on Tuesday by saying that the Resistance party has decided to be in the heart of agricultural and industrial battle.

In a televised speech via Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that reviving the agricultural and industrial sectors in Lebanon is considered as the new battle, since the country must be productive one.

“Save the date: 7/7 is the day when Jihad and uprising on the agriculture and industrial fields was announced,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.

The Hezbollah S.G., meanwhile, lashed out at the US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea over meddling in Lebanon internal affairs, calling on her to ‘respect herself’ and refrain from “giving lectures on human rights.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also advised Washington to abandon its policy to besiege Lebanon, warning that such behavior won’t weaken Hezbollah, but will strengthen him.

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah dismissed accusations that Hezbollah wants to “turn Lebanon into Iranian model.”

In this context, his eminence stressed that the Islamic Republic is a self-sufficient country, wondering: “Why are you afraid of this model?”

Recalling 2006 July War, Other Occasions

Starting his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled the Divine Victory following the 2006 July war and the Second Liberation in 2017 when the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah fighters liberated Lebanon’s eastern Juroud from Takfiri terrorists.

“We are before several occasions that Lebanon recalls proudly,” Sayyed Nasrallah said via Al-Manar.

His eminence also recalled the firm stances of Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah on the tenth anniversary of his demise.

“He was firm defender of the Resistance. He was our merciful and tenderhearted father,” Sayyed Nasrallah said referring to Sayyed Fadlallah.

The Lebanese Resistance Leader, meanwhile, offered condolences over the departure of Sheikh Mohammad Jaafar Shamseddine.

“Turning Lebanon into Iranian Model?”

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the hard livelihood conditions and the economic crisis Lebanon has been witnessing require national approach and exerting united efforts by all the Lebanese powers.

His eminence referred to his latest speech when he called on the Lebanese government to head east, stressing that such call didn’t mean to relinquish the West.

“In my latest speech I called for heading east, I didn’t mention that Lebanon will abandon the west. We have nothing to do with accusations that Hezbollah wants to ‘turn Lebanon into an Iranian model’.”

As he stressed that “no one wants to turn Lebanon into another Iran,” he noted that the Islamic Republic is a self-sufficient country which confronted all kinds of blockades, wondering: “Why are you afraid of the Iranian model?”

Changing Threats against Lebanon into Chance

Sayyed Nasrallah then said that the current goal which the Lebanese people have to focus on is how to prevent Lebanon’s collapse and starvation.

In this context, his eminence noted that Lebanon must not just rely on the outcome of the talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stressing the importance of looking for other choices.

“We are able to turn the threat into a chance,” Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed.

He called on the Lebanese government to take the initiative to contact the Chinese government to look into ways of cooperation with the two countries and not to wait for Beijing to do such step.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah voiced Iran’s readiness to sell Lebanon oil with the Lebanese pound.

“In this regard I prefer that official talks between Lebanon and Iran take place away from media, and I can guarantee such offer.”

“Heading east is one of choices to confront starvation. This choice sends a message to the US that whoever wants to besiege Lebanon will fail in this policy,” his eminence said further.

New Battle: Agricultural, Industrial Sectors

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that one of Lebanon’s major problems is that it is non-productive country.

“The agriculture and industry is like the oxygen for people. We have large areas of arable lands, the weather in Lebanon is proper and the rains are suitable. We can plant these lands but we need a decision and determination to do so.”

His eminence called for uniting efforts in reviving the agricultural and industrial sectors.

“As Lebanese people, we have to unite efforts in agriculture and in finding markets for our crops. And the same thing applies to the industry.”

“We in Hezbollah, we call on the Lebanese to revive the agricultural and industrial sectors as one of the major factors of steadfastness.

Stressing that Hezbollah has repeatedly raised the slogan of ‘where should we be we’ll be’, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that this is the party’s new battle.

“We will be at the heart of this battle, our hand is extended to all our people. We will plant even the roofs of the buildings.”

“When we eat what we plant and wear what we fabricate then we are worth of freedom, independence and dignity,” his eminence affirmed.

“US Pressure on Lebanon to Strengthen Hezbollah”

Touching upon the behavior of US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, Sayyed Nasrallah said that she is acting “like the military governor of our country,” lashing out at Washington’s meddling in Lebanese internal affairs.

“The US ambassador to Lebanon has been openly interfering in our internal affairs. US’ meddling in Lebanon is rejected and the Lebanese state must move in this regard.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah praised courage of Urgent Matters Judge Mohammad Mazeh who banned local and foreign media from featuring statements of US Ambassador Dorothy Shea earlier last month.

Hezbollah S.G. then addressed Shea as saying: “I advise the US ambassador not to give lectures on freedom, sovereignty and human rights, for she doesn’t have the right to do so. Your country has been funding and supporting the Israeli and Takfiri terror. So respect yourself and keep within limits.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah advised Washington to abandon its policy of besieging Lebanon and exerting pressure on it, saying: “Your policy is futile; it won’t weaken Hezbollah but rather will strengthen him and weaken your allies.”

Sayyed Nasrallah then concluded his speech by stressing that Lebanon’s current crisis must not divert from supporting the Palestinian cause “especially now as the Zionist regime is planning to annex areas of the West Bank and Jordan Valley.”

