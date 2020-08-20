Iran unveils new ‘Martyr Qassem Soleimani’ ballistic missile: video

Posted on August 20, 2020

By News Desk -2020-08-20

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a missile from a launch site in the southern part of the Islamic Republic.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iranian media published pictures of the stages of manufacturing, testing and launching the “Martyr Hajj Qassem” ballistic missile, which has a range of 1,400 km.

The Iranian Fars agency said, “The missile was unveiled this morning under the patronage of President Hassan Rouhani, referring to the video and pictures related to this missile.

Earlier today, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced that it had reached the manufacture of a naval cruise missile with a range of 1,000 km in the name of “Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis” and a ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km in the name of “Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani”.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during the Iranian Ministry of Defense’s unveiling of the domestically produced 700 turbofan engine, called on the neighboring countries “to be confident that Iran will not use its military power against it.”

He said that “Iran’s strategy of deterrence is defensive, and it does not follow the strategy of attacking any country,” noting that the “Iranian production, investigation and efforts in the defense field are part of the defensive deterrent strategy, and we do not have an offensive strategy,” the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Thursday.

